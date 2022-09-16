AIUB holds freshman students' orientation of Fall 2022-23 session

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) has organised the orientation for the freshman students of fall 2022-23 semester on Thursday (15 September).

The orientation was held in six sessions for different faculties under both undergraduate and graduate programmes, reads a press release.

Freshman students were briefed about the rules and regulations of the university along with the procedures of successfully utilising the teaching and online procedures for their classes.

Ishtiaque Abedin, chairman, Board of Trustees of AIUB was present as the chief guest in the orientation sessions.

He welcomed the freshman students and their parents to AIUB and expressed his gratitude for their wholehearted participation.

Registrar, deans, directors, heads of departments, faculty members, key officials, students and their parents were also attended the event.