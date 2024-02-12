AIUB’s media and mass communication dept organises MMC Day 2024

The Department of Media and Mass Communication (MMC) of the American International University- Bangladesh (AIUB) organised and celebrated "MMC Day" with the theme "Bridging Motion - Weaving Bonds" at AIUB permanent campus.

Pro-Vice Chancellor of AIUB Prof Dr Md Abdur Rahman inaugurated the festival attended among others by Shania Mahia Abedin, Member of the Board of Trustees, AIUB, Dr Tazul Islam, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS), Advisor of MMC Professor Dr Md AJM Shafiul Alam Bhuiyan and coordinator of the MMC department Afroja Sultana.

Heads of different departments, faculty members and senior and junior students and reputed alumni members of MMC were also present, reads a press release.

Prof Dr Md Abdur Rahman encouraged the MMC students to make their presence felt within the community with vibrance and vigor, urging them to embrace opportunities for growth and impact.

Dr Tazul Islam commended the MMC Department for its vibrancy and wished the very best for its students, emphasizing the department's crucial role in shaping future media professionals.

Prof AJM Shafiul Alam Bhuiyan emphasised the significance of events like MMC Day, which provide students with an invaluable opportunity to connect, inspire each other, and recharge for the semester ahead.

The programme had different segments including welcoming freshers, bidding farewell to recent graduates, introducing prominent alumni, showcasing student projects and a vibrant cultural performance from the MMC students.