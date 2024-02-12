AIUB’s media and mass communication dept organises MMC Day 2024

Corporates

Press Release
12 February, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 06:04 pm

Related News

AIUB’s media and mass communication dept organises MMC Day 2024

Press Release
12 February, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 06:04 pm
AIUB’s media and mass communication dept organises MMC Day 2024

The Department of Media and Mass Communication (MMC) of the American International University- Bangladesh (AIUB) organised and celebrated "MMC Day" with the theme "Bridging Motion - Weaving Bonds" at AIUB permanent campus. 

Pro-Vice Chancellor of AIUB Prof Dr Md Abdur Rahman inaugurated the festival attended among others by Shania Mahia Abedin, Member of the Board of Trustees, AIUB, Dr Tazul Islam, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS), Advisor of MMC Professor Dr Md AJM Shafiul Alam Bhuiyan and coordinator of the MMC department Afroja Sultana. 

Heads of different departments, faculty members and senior and junior students and reputed alumni members of MMC were also present, reads a press release. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Prof Dr Md Abdur Rahman encouraged the MMC students to make their presence felt within the community with vibrance and vigor, urging them to embrace opportunities for growth and impact. 

Dr Tazul Islam commended the MMC Department for its vibrancy and wished the very best for its students, emphasizing the department's crucial role in shaping future media professionals.  

Prof AJM Shafiul Alam Bhuiyan emphasised the significance of events like MMC Day, which provide students with an invaluable opportunity to connect, inspire each other, and recharge for the semester ahead.  

The programme had different segments including welcoming freshers, bidding farewell to recent graduates, introducing prominent alumni, showcasing student projects and a vibrant cultural performance from the MMC students.

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Darwin at 215: Survival of the fittest in the age of AI

10h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Glamour and glow: The magic of celebrity beauty brands

6h | Brands
Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the early hours of 11 February 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital.

From 48 hours to '50 years': The never-ending Sagar-Runi murder mystery

1d | Crime

More Videos from TBS

Wheelchair service for the elderly at the book fair

Wheelchair service for the elderly at the book fair

9m | Videos
Ivory Coast is the Real Madrid of Africa

Ivory Coast is the Real Madrid of Africa

54m | Videos
Horse fair in Dinajpur

Horse fair in Dinajpur

3h | Videos
Labour exports tumble to 9-month low in Jan

Labour exports tumble to 9-month low in Jan

5h | Videos