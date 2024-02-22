AIUB celebrates spring carnival 2024

Corporates

Press Release
22 February, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 09:31 pm

Related News

AIUB celebrates spring carnival 2024

Press Release
22 February, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 09:31 pm
AIUB celebrates spring carnival 2024

A spring carnival took place on 14 February arranged by Faculty of Business Administration (FBA) and supported by Office of Student Affairs (OSA), in Spring 2023-2024 in the American International University- Bangladesh (AIUB) permanent campus. 

The carnival offered a diverse range of engaging events that celebrated the spring season as well as fostered togetherness and camaraderie among participants, reads a press release.

The students, faculty and officers were very excited and participative about the festive fair. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This auspicious occasion, which is characterised by an explosion of color and cultural celebration, offers us a wonderful opportunity to come together and engage in the vibrant traditions of our rich heritage. 

The students demonstrated their entrepreneurship skills by arranging their stalls beautifully, creativity in showcasing the products and   salesmanship skills by offering them to the visitors.

All the stalls were very decorative with vibrant colors and different products. The students showed their enthusiasm and achieved appreciation from the faculty and other viewers. The students were successful in proving a variety of products, ideas, thoughts and relating this with their business opportunities and achievements. 

The fair was inaugurated by member of Board of Trustee Dr Carmen Z Lamagna. The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdur Rahman, Treasurer, Prof. Dr. Nisar Ahmed and Director, Institutional Quality Assurance Cell-AIUB, Professor Dr. Farheen Hassan, Director of the Undergraduate Program, Dr. Rezbin Nahar and Director of Graduate Programs, Dr. Mohammad Faridul Alam. The event was coordinated by Dr. Yesmin Sultana, Faculty Member, Department of Marketing, FBA, AIUB.

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) / Spring Carnival

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

11h | Earth
In Kurigram’s Khamar Bashpata char, where horse-drawn carts are common but electricity is not, a project is benefitting its residents affected by climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Midnight's sun in Kurigram: Improving the lives of char residents with solar power

14h | Panorama
Taxing social events such as weddings could discourage individuals from spending on the said events. In effect, it can negatively impact industries like event management. Photo: Farhan Raj/ Snap of The House

The absurdity of taxing wedding ceremonies

12h | Panorama
Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

1h | Videos
Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

3h | Videos
There are no empty hotels in Cox's Bazar, tourists are walking around with luggage

There are no empty hotels in Cox's Bazar, tourists are walking around with luggage

17m | Videos
A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

5h | Videos