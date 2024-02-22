AIUB celebrates spring carnival 2024

A spring carnival took place on 14 February arranged by Faculty of Business Administration (FBA) and supported by Office of Student Affairs (OSA), in Spring 2023-2024 in the American International University- Bangladesh (AIUB) permanent campus.

The carnival offered a diverse range of engaging events that celebrated the spring season as well as fostered togetherness and camaraderie among participants, reads a press release.

The students, faculty and officers were very excited and participative about the festive fair.

This auspicious occasion, which is characterised by an explosion of color and cultural celebration, offers us a wonderful opportunity to come together and engage in the vibrant traditions of our rich heritage.

The students demonstrated their entrepreneurship skills by arranging their stalls beautifully, creativity in showcasing the products and salesmanship skills by offering them to the visitors.

All the stalls were very decorative with vibrant colors and different products. The students showed their enthusiasm and achieved appreciation from the faculty and other viewers. The students were successful in proving a variety of products, ideas, thoughts and relating this with their business opportunities and achievements.

The fair was inaugurated by member of Board of Trustee Dr Carmen Z Lamagna. The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdur Rahman, Treasurer, Prof. Dr. Nisar Ahmed and Director, Institutional Quality Assurance Cell-AIUB, Professor Dr. Farheen Hassan, Director of the Undergraduate Program, Dr. Rezbin Nahar and Director of Graduate Programs, Dr. Mohammad Faridul Alam. The event was coordinated by Dr. Yesmin Sultana, Faculty Member, Department of Marketing, FBA, AIUB.