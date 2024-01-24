AIUB distinguished delegation team meets Korean ambassador

A distinguished delegation from the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) had the honour of visiting the residence of South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Park Young-sik on 21 January.

The purpose of the visit was a courtesy dinner invitation extended to AIUB, fostering a platform for discussions on potential collaborations and mutual development, reads a press release.

Delegation members included Dr Hasanul A Hasan, founder and member, Board of Trustees, AIUB; Dr Carmen Z Lamagna, member, Board of Trustees, AIUB; Prof Dr Md Abdur Rahman, pro-vice chancellor, AIUB; Dulce Corazon Z Lamagna, member, Board of Trustees, AIUB; and Md Manirul Islam, director, Institute of Continuing Education (ICE), AIUB.

The primary focus of the discussions revolved around exploring avenues for the Republic of Korea to contribute to Bangladesh's socio-economic development through sustainable technologies.

The AIUB team commended Korea's historical involvement in the development of Bangladeshi infrastructure, expressing gratitude for past collaborations.

The ambassador highlighted the success of the Korean Economic Processing Zone (KEPZ) in Chattogram and underscored the importance of hands-on skills development for the local workforce.

In response, the AIUB team expressed their commitment to providing quality education, incorporating Outcome-Based Education (OBE) that encompasses knowledge, hands-on skills, and soft skills for students.

The AIUB delegation conveyed their admiration for Korean technological advancements and proposed the establishment of a joint "technology experience center (TEC)" at AIUB. This center would serve as a hub for fostering innovation and providing exposure to cutting-edge technologies for the youth of Bangladesh.

The ambassador promised to consider the proposal, indicating potential future collaboration in this regard.