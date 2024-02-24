14th Bangladesh Physics Olympiad 2024 held at AIUB

14th Bangladesh Physics Olympiad 2024 held at AIUB

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On 23 February, Friday, the 14th Bangladesh Physics Olympiad 2024 was held at the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB). 

Students from all over the country participated in the event at AIUB's permanent campus.

At the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Bangladesh Physics Olympiad Committee, renowned writer, scientist, and educationist Prof Dr Muhammed Zafar Iqbal, along with writer and associate editor of Prothom Alo, Mr Anisul Hoque, delivered their speeches. 

Founder, member and vice chairman of AIUB's board of trustees, Ms Nadia Anwar, AIUB's Pro-vice Chancellor Prof Dr Md Abdur Rahman, senior authorities of AIUB, and representatives of the Bangladesh Physics Olympiad Committee were also present. 

Around ten thousand students from all over the country participated in the regional phase, out of which 1130 students participated in the national phase of the Physics Olympiad. A total of 110 students were declared winners in the national phase. 

In the closing and prize-giving ceremony, Chairman of Bangladesh Accreditation Council, Prof Dr. Mesbahuddin Ahmed; Vice President of the Physics Olympiad Committee, Prof Dr Yasmin Haque; Physics Olympiad coach Prof Dr M Arshad Momen and Bangladesh Physics Olympiad General Secretary, Mr Jahangir Masud were present. 

The winning students received certificates, medals, trophies, and books from the guests. 

Among the winning students, 5 will be selected to represent Bangladesh in the 54th International Physics Olympiad, to be held in Iran. 

Additionally, 3 winners will be awarded air tickets to attend the 54th International Physics Olympiad by AIUB. 

The 14th Bangladesh Physics Olympiad 2024 was organised by the Bangladesh Physics Olympiad Committee and the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB).

 

 

