AIUB organises poster competition on 'Discovering Bangladesh through the Lens of Posters'

The Bangladesh Studies course, under the Department of Social Science, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS), American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) organised a poster competition with the theme 'Discovering Bangladesh through the lens of Posters' at the AIUB Permanent Campus.

The posters showcased various aspects of Bangladesh, including its people, cultural diversity, archaeological heritage, geography, tourism, development, digital advancements, emergence as a new nation, social structure, arts, festivals, politics, and governance, reads a press release.

Professor Dr. Abdur Rahman, the Pro Vice-Chancellor of AIUB, graced the event as the Guest of Honour.

He commended the students for their active participation, emphasizing the fact that the event was organised by and for the students of the Bangladesh Studies course.

The inauguration ceremony was led by Professor Dr. Tazul Islam, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, in the presence of Dr. Buddha Dev Biswas, Head of the Department of Social Science, who delivered the welcome speech.

The poster competition was coordinated by Dr. Buddha Dev Biswas, Head of Social Science, and Ms. Farhana Afroz, Coordinator of the Bangladesh Studies course.

Out of 80 posters selected from a total of 40 sections of the Bangladesh Studies course (comprising 1400 students), three teams were awarded certificates and books for their outstanding posters on the Development of Bangladesh, Tourism in Bangladesh, and Festivals in Bangladesh.

The event concluded with active participation from students and a cultural program for both students and faculty members of the Social Science department.

The department expressed gratitude to the AIUB management for their generous support, which contributed to the success of the event.