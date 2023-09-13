AIBL signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd. (AIBL) signed a Participating Financing Institution (PFI) agreement with Bangladesh Bank to avail pre-financing under the project "Program to Support Safety Retrofits and Environmental Upgrades in the Bangladeshi RMG sector Project (SREUP)".

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md. Naser was present as chief guest in the program on 13 September 2023 at Bangladesh Bank Head Office. Managing Director and CEO of AIBL Farman R Chowdhury and Director of SME & Special Program Department Moni Sankar Kundu signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Among others Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Dr Md Kabir Ahmed, Additional Director Naushad Mostafa, Deputy Managing Director of AIBL Abdullah Al Mamun, Senior Executive Vice President Md Obaidul Islam, Senior Vice President Monir Ahmed were present on the occasion.