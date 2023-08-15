Al-Arafah Islami Bank observes National Mourning Day 2023

Photo: Courtesy

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd. observed the National Mourning Day through various activities marking the 48th death anniversary of Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 15 August 2023.

The Day-long programme led by Managing Director and CEO Farman R. Chowdhury, started with half-masting of the national flag at the Bank's head office. Then tributes to Bangabandhu's portrait at "Mujib Corner" of AIBL head office was given. Dua was prayed for the peace of the soul of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with all those killed on August 15, 1975. Food was also distributed among the poor people from AIBL Tower premises.

As the part of the programme, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R. Chowdhury also planted a tree at AIBL Tower premises. Under this programme about 8 thousand trees will be planted across the country through the Bank's Branches.

Among others Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Abed Ahmed Khan, Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury and other senior executives of the Bank participated the programmes.