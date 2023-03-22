Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd holds board meeting

The 385th Board meeting of the Board of Directors of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited was held at the Al-Arafah Tower on Tuesday (21 March).

Chairman of the Board of Directors Alhajj Salim Rahman presided over the meeting. The overall business performance of the bank was reviewed and several policy decisions were taken.

Vice Chairman of the Board Alhajj Abu Naser Mohammad Yeahea, Executive Committee Chairman Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu, Executive Committee Vice Chairman Md. Abdus Salam, Risk Management Committee Chairman Badiur Rahman, Audit Committee Chairman Mahbubul Alam, Directors Alhajj Nazmul Ahsan Khaled, Alhajj Abdul Malek Mollah, Alhajj Hafez Md. Enayetullah, Alhajj Ahamedul Hoque, Alhajj Niaz Ahmed, Alhajj Mohammed Emadur Rahman, Alhajj Engr. Kh. Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, Alhajj Liakat Ali Chowdhury, Alhajj Md. Anowar Hossain, Alhajj Nasir Uddin, Alhajj Md. Rafiqul Islam, Anowar Hossain, M Kamal Uddin Chowdhury, Md. Abdul Hamid Miah, Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury, Company Secretary Mohammad Nizam Uddin Bhuiyan and other Senior Executives were present in the meeting.