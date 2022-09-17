Al Arafah Islami Bank holds Agent Banking Conference-22

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited held the Agent Banking Conference-2022.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Farman R Chowdhury inaugurated the conference as the chief guest at Al-Arafah Tower, Dhaka on Saturday (17 September), reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Director and Head of Agent Banking Division Abed Ahmed Khan presided over the ceremony and delivered a welcome speech.

Among others Deputy Managing Directors S M Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md Mahmudur Rahman, Muhammad Nadim and Md Abdullah Al Mamun spoke at the event. Senior Executives of Head Office, Zonal Head and Agents and Operation Managers of 643 Agent Outlets of the Bank participated virtually.

Farman R Chowdhury said, "We have launched agent banking service in 2015 to facilitate rural and financially under-privileged people with modern banking service."

He also expressed hope that agent banking service would play a significant role in the growth of the country's economy.