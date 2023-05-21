Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited opens 210th branch at Nazumia Hat, Chattogram

Corporates

Press Release
21 May, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 09:46 pm







The 210th branch of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited has been inaugurated at Nazumia Hat of Hathazari Upazila in the port city of Chittagong on Sunday (21 May).

President of Chittagong Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industries and Chairman of K.D.S. Group Alhajj Khalilur Rahman inaugurated the branch as chief guest, said a press release.

Chairman of the Bank Alhajj Salim Rahman, Vice Chairman of Board Executive Committee Alhajj Mohammad Abdus Salam, Directors Alhajj Ahamedul Hoque, Alhajj Abdul Malek Mollah and Alhajj Md. Rafiqul Islam were present as special guests. Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the ceremony.

BuildTech Chairman Md Yunus Gani Chowdhury spoke on the occasion. Mohammad Nazrul Haque of N Mohammad Group, managing director of Jumaira Holdings Mohammad Shahjahan and a large number of well-wishers were present on the occasion.

Deputy Managing Director Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury and Senior Executive Vice President & Head of AIBL Chattogram Zone Mohammad Azam were also present.

The event was conducted by Senior Executive Vice President Engr Md Habib Ullah. A large number of local people and well-wishers were present in the inauguration ceremony. Branch manager of Nazumia Hat Md. Shahjahan Haider thanked the audiences.

