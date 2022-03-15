ABBL cardholders to avail discounts at Grand Palace Hotel and Resort

AB Bank Limited recently signed an agreement with Grand Palace Hotel and Resort under which ABBL debit and credit cardholders will enjoy yearlong discount on room rent up to 60%.

In addition, AB Bank's cardholders will get 50% discount on conference room and board room rent.

Abdur Rahman, deputy managing director of AB Bank Limited and Shamsul Alam Pantho, director of SA Group of Companies signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Senior officials from both the organisations were also present at the ceremony.