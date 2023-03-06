AB Bank disburses loan to marginal farmers via Smart Card at Rangunia

06 March, 2023, 07:00 pm
AB Bank Limited disbursed Krishi (agricultural) loans under its own supervision to small and marginal farmers through smart cards at Chattogram's Rangunia.

The programme was organised at Advocate Nurussafa Talukder Auditorium in Rangunia, reads a press release.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud joined the programme through digital platform as the chief guest while Dr Prakash Kanti Chowdhury, additional divisional commissioner (Revenue) of Chattogram, and Swajan Kumar Talukder, chairman of Rangunia Upazila Parishad, were present as special guests. 

Ataul Goni Osmani, upazila nirbahi officer of Rangunia, Sahjahan Sikder, mayor of Rangunia Municipality, Shafiqul Islam, vice chairman of Rangunia Upazila Parishad and president of Chattogram Northern District Krishok League, were present as special guests over and above with AB Bank President and Managing Director Tarique Afzal presiding. 

Senior officials of AB Bank and local dignitaries also attended the programme.

