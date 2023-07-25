AB Bank opens sub-branch at Burichang

AB Bank Limited opened a sub-branch at Burichang in Cumilla on 25 July.

The sub-branch is located at Office Road, Takwa Plaza, Burichang, reads a press release.

Tarique Afzal, president and managing director of AB Bank, inaugurated the sub-branch through video conference from the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Cumilla branch manager and other officials of the bank, as well as local dignitaries were present during the inauguration at the new sub-branch premises.