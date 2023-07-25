AB Bank opens sub-branch at Burichang

Corporates

Press Release
25 July, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 05:26 pm

Related News

AB Bank opens sub-branch at Burichang

Press Release
25 July, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 05:26 pm
AB Bank opens sub-branch at Burichang

AB Bank Limited opened a sub-branch at Burichang in Cumilla on 25 July. 

The sub-branch is located at Office Road, Takwa Plaza, Burichang, reads a press release.

Tarique Afzal, president and managing director of AB Bank, inaugurated the sub-branch through video conference from the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Cumilla branch manager and other officials of the bank, as well as local dignitaries were present during the inauguration at the new sub-branch premises.

AB Bank / AB Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton is displayed at Koller Auction House in Zurich, Switzerland on March 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Why collect Ferraris when you can own a T-Rex?

2h | Panorama
The safety, security and well-being of our society are increasingly dependent on information and services provided from space. Photo: Reuters

Space exploration diversifies. Will Bangladesh ever enter the race?

4h | Panorama
These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

1h | TBS Face to Face
Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

7h | TBS Career
World is entering into the flying taxi era

World is entering into the flying taxi era

7h | TBS World
Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

23h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

5
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up