Over 1,500 marginal farmers get AB Bank Smart Agri Loan in Sirajganj

Corporates

Press Release
14 May, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 05:09 pm

AB Bank Limited recently disbursed agricultural loans to over 1,500 small and marginal farmers under their own supervision through smart cards at Kazipur in Sirajganj.

The loan was disbursed among the farmers of various unions and char lands of Kazipur, Sirajganj at Shaheed M Mansur Ali Adhunik Auditorium, reads a press release.

Engineer Tanvir Shakil Joy, member of the parliament for Sirajganj-1 constituency, was present as the chief guest.

Tarique Afzal, president and managing Director of AB Bank, presided over the programme where Md Khalilur Rahman Siraji, chairman of Kazipur upazila, Abdul Hannan Talukder, mayor of Kazipur Municipality, and Alhaj Refaz Uddin, president of Kazipur Upazila Awami League, were present as special guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarique Afzal said, "Farmers rejoice in 12 districts with smart loans, Padma Bridge and stellar developments that stun the world. Thank you, honourable prime minister."

Local senior leaders of Bangladesh Awami League along with other officials of the bank also attended the programme.

