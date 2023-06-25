AB Bank implements Bangla QR in Tungipara, Gopalganj cattle market

AB Bank Limited has implemented Bangla QR- Cashless Bangladesh successfully at the cattle market of Tungipara, Gopalganj as a part of building Smart Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Kazi Mahbubul Alam, deputy commissioner, Gopalganj and Tarique Afzal, president and managing director of AB Bank Limited inaugurated this initiative to facilitate the digital transaction and digital services for sellers and buyers of the cattle market ahead of the Eid festival.

Sheikh Tozammel Haque Tutul, mayor of Tungipara Municipality; Md Al Mamun, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Tungipara and Sheikh Sukur Ahmed, Patgati Union Parishad, local dignitaries along with other officials of the bank attended the programme.