AB Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank

24 August, 2023, 07:00 pm
AB Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank

AB Bank Limited signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Bank aimed at facilitating the CMSME entrepreneurs avail loan services at low interest rates and simple conditions. 

The agreement was signed under the pre-finance scheme of Tk25,000 crore, reads a press release.

Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman, director, SME and Special Programmes Department of Bangladesh Bank and Tarique Afzal, president and managing director of AB Bank Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

Other officials of both the organisations also attended the programme.

