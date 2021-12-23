59th AGM of BSRM held

The 59th Annual General Meeting of Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills Limited (BSRM) was held virtually on Thursday (23 December).

50% cash dividend has been approved unanimously by the shareholders in the meeting.

The meeting was presided over by BSRM Chairman Alihussain Akberali, read a press release.

In the welcome speech, the BSRM chairman highlights various aspects of the company.

He thanked the government for taking various industry-friendly initiatives.

Audited Accounts for the financial year 2020-21 along with the report of the Board of Directors were approved in the meeting.

Shareholders of the company joined the meeting and casted their votes using their respective BO ID.

They passed all agendas including appointment of managing director, directors and auditor for the year 2021-22.

BSRM managing director presented the report of the Board of Directors and discussed various important issues and the future plans of the Company.