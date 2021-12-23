59th AGM of BSRM held

Corporates

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 06:40 pm

Related News

59th AGM of BSRM held

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 06:40 pm
59th AGM of BSRM held

The 59th Annual General Meeting of Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills Limited (BSRM) was held virtually on Thursday (23 December).

50% cash dividend has been approved unanimously by the shareholders in the meeting. 

The meeting was presided over by BSRM Chairman Alihussain Akberali, read a press release.

In the welcome speech, the BSRM chairman highlights various aspects of the company. 

He thanked the government for taking various industry-friendly initiatives. 

Audited Accounts for the financial year 2020-21 along with the report of the Board of Directors were approved in the meeting. 

Shareholders of the company joined the meeting and casted their votes using their respective BO ID. 

They passed all agendas including appointment of managing director, directors and auditor for the year 2021-22. 

BSRM managing director presented the report of the Board of Directors and discussed various important issues and the future plans of the Company. 

BSRM

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

7h | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Rethink Education: Celebrating the first anniversary of IFNB in Dhaka

10h | Pursuit
Shahid&#039;s tour operating company Petro Aviation did well before the pandemic hit, they organised corporate tours and gained lucrative deals. Photo: Courtesy

The pandemic destroyed Hasan Shahid’s business but he refuses to give up

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World's youngest Prime Ministers and Presidents

World's youngest Prime Ministers and Presidents

3h | Videos
Country’s largest solar project set to begin operations

Country’s largest solar project set to begin operations

4h | Videos
Bangladesh retain SAFF U-19 Women’s title

Bangladesh retain SAFF U-19 Women’s title

4h | Videos
Cities with most traffic in the world

Cities with most traffic in the world

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr
Economy

With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US