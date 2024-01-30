NBR honours two companies of BSRM Group as top taxpayers

NBR honours two companies of BSRM Group as top taxpayers

The Large Taxpayer Unit (LTU) of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) recently honoured two companies of the BSRM Group – BSRM Steels Limited and Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills Limited – as top taxpayers for the financial year 2022-2023 in the engineering category. 

NBR Member (Tax Administration and Human Resource Management) Syed Mohammad Abu Dawood and LTU Tax Commissioner Md Iqbal Bahar handed over the crest and certificate to BSRM Group representatives at a ceremony held in Dhaka on Wednesday (24 January).

