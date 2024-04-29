BSRM Limited's revenue drops 25% in July-Mar

Stocks

TBS Report
29 April, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 07:47 pm

Related News

BSRM Limited's revenue drops 25% in July-Mar

The steel industry’s leader published its quarterly unaudited financial statement on Monday.

TBS Report
29 April, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 07:47 pm
BSRM Limited&#039;s revenue drops 25% in July-Mar

Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills (BSRM) Limited has reported that its revenue dropped by 25% to Tk6,260 crore in the July-March period of the fiscal year 2023-24, compared to the previous year at the same time.

The steel industry's leader published its quarterly unaudited financial statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, its net profit jumped over 580% to reach Tk333 crore during the first nine months of this fiscal year.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the end of March, its earnings per share was Tk11.17.

Moreover, during the January-March quarter, its revenue dropped by 42% to Tk2,292 crore and net profit also fell by 8% to Tk146 crore.

Bangladesh

BSRM / revenue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

1h | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

7h | Brands
China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

10h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The reason why Israel-Pakistan relations were not normal

The reason why Israel-Pakistan relations were not normal

2h | Videos
Are the procedures for loans flawed?

Are the procedures for loans flawed?

57m | Videos
Delicious Chicken-65

Delicious Chicken-65

1h | Videos
Dengue could kill 40,000 people in 2024: WHO

Dengue could kill 40,000 people in 2024: WHO

5h | Videos