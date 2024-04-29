BSRM Limited's revenue drops 25% in July-Mar

Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills (BSRM) Limited has reported that its revenue dropped by 25% to Tk6,260 crore in the July-March period of the fiscal year 2023-24, compared to the previous year at the same time.

The steel industry's leader published its quarterly unaudited financial statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, its net profit jumped over 580% to reach Tk333 crore during the first nine months of this fiscal year.

At the end of March, its earnings per share was Tk11.17.

Moreover, during the January-March quarter, its revenue dropped by 42% to Tk2,292 crore and net profit also fell by 8% to Tk146 crore.