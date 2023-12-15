3 members of BSRM family receive top taxpayer recognition

TBS Report
15 December, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 10:23 pm

Three members of a family, all connected to the  BSRM Group, have been awarded the Best Taxpayers Award in Chattogram.

Alihussain Akberali, chairman of the BSRM Group, stood as the foremost taxpayer of the port city, followed by his son, Aameir Alihussain, the managing director of BSRM, recognised as the second highest taxpayer. 

Completing the trio, Bilkis Alihussain, wife of Alihussain Akberali and a shareholder of the group, earned the distinction of being the highest female taxpayer.

The awards were presented at an event on 12 December, where 42 individuals were honoured as the top taxpayers of FY23 in Chattogram. 

Aameir Alihussain received the awards on behalf of his family, highlighting their longstanding commitment to regular tax payment. 

Speaking at the event, he said paying taxes is deeply embedded in their culture. "My grandfather initiated this practice, my father continued it, and I am following the same path." 

He underscored the significance of tax contributions for national prosperity and urged everyone to fulfil their tax obligations.

The BSRM Group, a stalwart in the steel sector of Bangladesh, received the Highest Taxpayers Award under the "Engineering" category for FY22. 

The group secured the National Export Trophy 2020-21 (Bronze) in the "Other Manufacturing Goods Producers" category. It also received the Best Brand Awards 2021.  

Furthermore, the group was honoured with the Bangladesh Project Management Awards 2023 as the Champion in the "Large Business" category. 

The BSRM Group, with a net asset of Tk16,043 crore and annual sales revenue of Tk11,524 crore, encompasses several sister concerns, including Meghna Engineering Works, Karnafuli Engineering Works, BSRM Recycling Industries, BSRM Wires, BSRM Iron and Steel Company, and BSRM Steel. 

The conglomerate, listed on both the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) holds the capacity to melt 1.9 million tonnes of steel and produce 1.6 million tonnes of rods annually.

Through research and innovation, BSRM has been providing the country with the best quality steel and ensuring their safety for 70 years. 

The country's megastructures, like the Padma Bridge, numerous other bridges and flyovers, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Bangabandhu Tunnel and many others, have used BSRM steel. 

BSRM's commitment to save the environment has led it to winning the first-ever award for Best CSR in Environment.

