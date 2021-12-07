BGMEA calls for enhancing capacity and efficiency of land ports

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan urged Bangladesh Land Port Authority (BLPA) to enhance the capacity and efficiency of all land ports in the country to meet the future demands of expanding trade and commerce.

He made the call during his meeting with the BLPA Chairman Mohammad Alamgir at the latter's office in Dhaka on Tuesday (7 December), reads a press release.

Faruque Hassan said the economy of Bangladesh is expanding day by day, alongside the country's imports and exports, and investment is also growing.

He added that modern facilities will speed up and boost the trade of the country.

"Expansion of infrastructure along with improved services at the land ports are essential to facilitate more favourable trade between Bangladesh and India and other neighbouring countries," he said.

The BGMEA president also requested the BLPA to simplify the export-import related services and procedures at the ports to speed up trade activities.

He noted that the increase in prices of yarn, chemicals and other raw materials in the global supply chain has pushed up production costs.

"In such context, more efficient port facilities are required to reduce lead time and check additional costs in order to remain competitive in the global market," he recommended.