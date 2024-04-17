BGMEA President Mannan's mother passes away

Bangladesh

Jahanara Begum, mother of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President SM Mannan Kochi, has passed away. She was 85.

Jahanara Begum breathed her last at 4:30pm on Wednesday (17 April) due to old age complications at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in Dhaka's Shyamoli, reads a press release.

The BGMEA family has expressed deep condolence and sympathy to the president of the organisation and his family members. BGMEA also prayed for eternal salvation of the departed soul, it said.

