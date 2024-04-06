Newly elected board of directors led by SM Mannan Kochi take charge of BGMEA

The newly elected board of directors of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) – led by its President SM Mannan Kochi – took charge of the trade body for the term 2024-2026.

The outgoing board of directors handed over the responsibility to the new board at the 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at BGMEA Complex in Uttara on 6 April.

The audited accounts of BGMEA for the year 2022-2023 were adopted and the budget for the year 2023-2024 was approved in the AGM.

The new office bearers of BGMEA are – Syed Nazrul Islam, First Vice President; Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Senior Vice President; Arshad Jamal (Dipu), Vice President; Md. Nasir Uddin, Vice President (Finance); Miran Ali, Vice President; Abdullah Hil Rakib, Vice President; and Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, Vice President.

The other board of directors from Dhaka are -- Shahidullah Azim, Asif Ashraf, Md. Imranur Rahman, Shovon Islam, Haroon Ar Rashid, Mohammad Sohel Sadat, Ashikur Rahman (Tuhin), Anowar Hossain (Manik), Mesbah Uddin Khan, Shams Mahmud, Rajiv Chowdhury, Abrar Hossain Sayem, Md. Shahadat Hossain, Md. Jakir Hossain, Nusrat Bari Asha, Md. Mohiuddin Rubel, Shehrin Salam Oishee, Md. Nurul Islam, Saifuddin Siddiquie Sagar, and Md. Rezaul Alam (Miru), while Directors from Chattogram are -- Mohammed Musa, Amzad Hossain Chowdhury, M Ahsanul Hoque, Mostafa Sarwar Riyadh, Mohammed Rakib Al Naser, Gazi Md. Shahid Ullah, and Md. Absar Hossain.

The Sammilito Parishad, led by SM Mannan Kochi, achieved a clean sweep by securing all 35 directorship positions – 26 in Dhaka and 9 in Chittagong – in the BGMEA elections for the 2024-26 term, held on 9 March.