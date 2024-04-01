BGMEA seeks embassy's support to seize trade opportunities in Italy

RMG

BSS
01 April, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 05:14 pm

The BGMEA president emphasised the potential investment sectors for Italian investors

The BGMEA president emphasised the potential investment sectors for Italian investors

BSS
01 April, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 05:14 pm
File photo of BGMEA President Faruque Hassan
File photo of BGMEA President Faruque Hassan

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan sought the support of the embassy to promote bilateral trade and investment, especially attracting investments from Italy in the promising industrial sectors of Bangladesh.

Faruque made the call when he paid a courtesy call on Monirul Islam, ambassador of Bangladesh to Italy, at the Embassy in Rome.
 
Embassy officials including Economic Counsellor Md Al Amin and First Secretary (Labour) Ashif Anam Siddique were also present in the meeting, said a press release.

The discussions centered on the significant trade and investment opportunities between Bangladesh and Italy, with a particular focus on increasing Bangladeshi garment exports to Italy, especially high-value
fashion products.

Faruque provided an overview of Bangladesh apparel industry's current state, future potential and vision.

He highlighted the industry's growing shift from basic to high-end products, particularly the fashion items based on man-made fibers and technical textiles.

Since the demand for high-end garments is significant in the Italian market, there is a considerable opportunity for Bangladesh to export such goods to Italy.

The BGMEA president emphasised the potential investment sectors for Italian investors, including non-cotton textiles, food and agro-processing, IT, light engineering, leather and shipbuilding.
 
He also requested the embassy's assistance in attracting Italian apparel buyers who do not source from Bangladesh.

Highlighting the direct flight between Dhaka and Rome, Faruque emphasized its significance in enhancing business communication.

He urged the envoy to streamline consular services and simplify the visa obtaining process for businessmen, with the aim of fostering increased business interactions.

Faruque also urged Ambassador Monirul to facilitate collaboration between BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) and fashion institutes in Italy to enhance the skills of BUFT students.
 

