BGMEA seeks support of US government to ensure fair minimum apparel price

BSS
22 April, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 07:01 pm

BGMEA seeks support of US government to ensure fair minimum apparel price

The BGMEA also demanded that the US government reinstate GSP in favour of Bangladesh and include garment items in its GSP programme.

BSS
22 April, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 07:01 pm
Logo of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA). Photo: Collected
Logo of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA). Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has sought support and collaboration from the US government to ensure fair minimum prices of apparel and a unified code of conduct for social audits.

The BGMEA also demanded that the US government reinstate GSP in favour of Bangladesh and include garment items in its GSP programme.

BGMEA president SM  Mannan (Kochi) raised the demands at a meeting between the visiting delegation of the US Trade Representative (USTR) and the BGMEA held at the BGMEA Complex in Dhaka today (22 April).

This high-level engagement aimed to discuss critical issues surrounding bilateral trade and policies including workers' rights, well-being and market access matters.

Led by Brendan Lynch, Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, the USTR delegation also comprised Emily Ashby, USTR Director for South and Central Asia, and Jennifer Oetken, USTR Director for Labor Affairs. Joseph Giblin,

Economic Unit Chief, and Leena Khan, Labor Attache in the US Embassy in Dhaka were also present in the meeting, said a press release.

The BGMEA side was headed by its President SM Mannan Kochi and included Senior Vice President Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President (Finance) Md Nasir Uddin, and Vice President Abdullah Hil Rakib.

Directors of BGMEA Asif Ashraf, Shovon Islam, Mohammad Sohel Sadat, Md. Ashikur Rahman (Tuhin), Shams Mahmud, Nusrat Bari Asha, and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on ILO and Labour Affairs ANM Saifuddin were also present.

During the discussions, BGMEA President SM Mannan (Kochi) shared updates on the significant progress made by the ready-made garment industry regarding workplace safety, workers' rights, and ongoing labour law reforms in Bangladesh.

He reiterated the commitment and the ongoing efforts of the government of Bangladesh and of the industry to make further progress in workers' rights and welfare issues.

While the USTR delegates appreciated the progress Bangladesh made in the past few areas in the labour sector, they briefed the meeting about the US government's labour action plan and areas where further improvements are required, including amendments in the BLA.

The meeting highlighted the importance of collaboration and engagement towards making the RMG industry more sustainable. 

