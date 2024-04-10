All RMG factories disbursed March salaries and Eid bonuses: BGMEA president 

BGMEA president SM Mannan Kochi at a press briefing held at the BGMEA office in the capital today (10 April). Photo: Jahir Rayhan/ TBS

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has said all garment factories in the country have successfully paid salaries and bonuses before the Eid holidays.

"The factories have paid March salaries and Eid bonuses. To our knowledge, every worker has received their dues without exception," BGMEA president SM Mannan Kochi said at a press briefing held at the BGMEA office in the capital today (10 April).

"This Eid, we had to pay bonuses as per the updated wage framework, which was a challenging task for many factories. Despite the odds, owners tried their best to clear the salaries and bonuses before Eid. Many even made personal sacrifices," he said, extending appreciation to the entrepreneurs for their dedication.

The BGMEA chief also thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her guidance, along with the home minister, law minister, and law and order forces for their cooperation.

In terms of ensuring timely payments, the BGMEA chief outlined the proactive measures taken in collaboration with the government.

These included monitoring sensitive factories well in advance of Eid to facilitate 100% salary disbursement. With the assistance of 22 monitoring teams comprising 50 individuals.

"We received a list of approximately 600 sensitive factories from various sources, including intelligence agencies, industrial police, and BGMEA's own sources. A month before Eid, we started monitoring these factories.

"While monitoring, some labour-related issues were identified in 25 factories, all of which have since been addressed. As a result, 100% of the factories were able to pay March salary and Eid bonus," he added, noting that he is grateful to labour leaders for their cooperation throughout the process.

He further highlighted that all the factories have granted Eid leave to workers so they can return home with their earnings.

SM Mannan Kochi urged the government to enhance vigilance to prevent accidents during Eid.

Branches of banks in garment industry-related areas remain operational on public holidays, as requested by BGMEA, to facilitate timely payment of salaries and bonuses to RMG workers before the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

The BGMEA president expressed gratitude to the governor of Bangladesh Bank and all scheduled banks for their cooperation in this regard.

"We extend our thanks to the central fund for providing full support," he added.

