Tk19 crore given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

TBS Report
23 September, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 03:30 pm

Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
In an explanation about the discrepancy in the amount of money in the vault, the authorities of Union Bank have informed that Tk19 crore was given to a VIP customer after banking hours.

"The money was given to a VIP customer after banking hours in the evening," said Hasan Iqbal, deputy managing director of the bank in a press conference on Thursday.

The press conference was held today as news of the missing money circulated on different online portals.

Although banking rules were violated through this, such incidents are not new. Such transactions are for customer-bank relationships, said the bank official.

Three members of Union Bank's Gulshan branch have been withdrawn over the incident, he said, adding that a probe committee has been formed.

Besides, the amount was adjusted in presence of an inspection team of Bangladesh Bank, said the DMD.

Tk19 crore reportedly missing from Union Bank’s vault

During a regular visit on Monday, when a team of Bangladesh Bank opened the vault, it found a big discrepancy between the amount in documents and the money kept in the bank's vault.

According to branch documents, there was Tk31 crore in the vault, but the inspection team found only Tk12 crore, said a central bank source.

The branch officials could not give any answer to the central bank inspection team instantly about the missing amount.

Earlier, Ali Hossain Bhuiyan, company secretary of Union Bank, told The Business Standard that, there was no such incident and refused to comment on the inspection team's visit.

The vault is a bank's safe for deposited money. According to rules, law enforcers have to be informed if there is any money missing in the amount than what is stated in documents.

Sirajul Islam, spokesperson and executive director of Bangladesh Bank, said to The Business Standard that every year Bangladesh Bank's team visit country's scheduled banks. But he had no information about the Union Bank incident.

It is to be noted that the Union Bank, which is in various crises, is relying on the deposits of government institutions. At the end of last year, the bank's deposits were Tk17,271 crore, of which various government institutions had Tk4,127 crore.
 

