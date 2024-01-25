Shariah based Union Bank Plc holds annual business conference

Shariah based Union Bank Plc held its annual business conference 2024 in Dhaka.

The bank's Chairman Prof Md Salim Uddin FCA was the chief guest at the conference chaired by the bank's Managing Director and CEO ABM Mokammel Haque Chowdhury

Vice-Chairman Mollah Fazle Akbar, Ph.D., NDC, PSC, Deputy Managing Director Shafiuddin Ahmed and Md. Jahangir Alam were present as special guests.

Head of different departments of the Head Office and branch managers of all branches were also present.