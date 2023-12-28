Union Bank PLC donates to Institute of Special Education 'Proyash'

As part of its social responsibility, Shariah-based Union Bank Plc has provided a financial donation of Tk25 lakh to the Institute of Special Education "Proyash" for children with special needs under the supervision of the Bangladesh Army.

Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank BM Mokammel Haque Chowdhury handed over the donation check to Bangladesh Army Chief and Chief Sponsor of the effort General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP (Bar), OSP, NDU, PSC, PhD.