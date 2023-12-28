Union Bank PLC donates to Institute of Special Education 'Proyash'

Corporates

Press Release
28 December, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 01:05 pm

Related News

Union Bank PLC donates to Institute of Special Education 'Proyash'

Press Release
28 December, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 01:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

As part of its social responsibility, Shariah-based Union Bank Plc has provided a financial donation of Tk25 lakh to the Institute of Special Education "Proyash" for children with special needs under the supervision of the Bangladesh Army.

Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank BM Mokammel Haque Chowdhury handed over the donation check to Bangladesh Army Chief and Chief Sponsor of the effort General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP (Bar), OSP, NDU, PSC, PhD.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Union Bank / Donation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Schindler's List: Resonance of redemption

Schindler's List: Resonance of redemption

16m | Features
Although a small country like Sri Lanka has 7,000 elephants, Bangladesh has only 200 of the giants. PHOTO: MONIRUL H KHAN

A ‘scary elephant encounter’: What it says about trekking through wildlife sanctuaries

26m | Earth
In Mohammad Jibon’s (the man in the red shirt) family, his mother (who used to work earlier), wife,  younger brother and son are all associated with the circus profession. Photo: Rafia Mahmud Prato

Shikaritola: The last performers of a once famous ‘circus village’

6h | Panorama
Members of the Trinomool BNP sit at the party’s central office, which is also the chamber of the party founder late Barrister Nazmul Huda. A picture of him with BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia hangs on the wall of the office. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Trinomool BNP: A mix of new faces and old loyalists

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Brazil could face suspension

Brazil could face suspension

17h | Videos
Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

6h | Videos
People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

18h | Videos
Is the Russia-Ukraine war going to end?

Is the Russia-Ukraine war going to end?

19h | Videos