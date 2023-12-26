Union Bank PLC unveils Nalitabari branch in Sherpur

26 December, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 03:07 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Union Bank PLC reaffirmed its commitment to Shariah-based modern banking services with the inauguration of its latest branch in Nalitabari, Sherpur.

Deputy Managing Director Shafiuddin Ahmed inaugurated the branch via video conference from the bank's headquarters at Gulshan-1, Dhaka, reads a press release.

Nalitabari Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Mukchedur Rahman Lebu and Union Bank's Deputy Managing Director Md Jahangir Alam graced the event as special guests.

The ceremony was also attended by senior executives from the bank's head office and local dignitaries from Sherpur.

The event was marked by a special 'doa mahfil' organised to commemorate the launch and reinforce the bank's commitment to serving the community through its technologically advanced and Shariah-compliant banking services.

