Union Bank distributes blankets to the needy

10 February, 2024, 02:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

As part of its social responsibility initiatives, Union Bank PLC conducted a midnight distribution of blankets in various parts of Dhaka city.

This initiative was aimed at providing warmth to the city's destitute, helpless, ill, and cold-stricken individuals, reads a press release.

The distribution was led by the bank's managing director and CEO, ABM Mokammel Haque Chowdhury, who served as the chief guest. 

Also present as a special guest was deputy managing director Md Jahangir Alam, alongside EVP and head of human resources department Md Mainul Islam Chowdhury. 

Senior executives and department heads from the bank's head office also participated in this charitable event.

