Your evening brief - Bangladesh's Tax to GDP ratio 7.5%, lowest in world

The tax-to-GDP ratio of Bangladesh is 7.5%, which is the lowest among all the countries in the world, said Planning Minister MA Mannan. The minister made the statement during his speech as the chief guest at the opening session of the three-day Annual Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) conference on Post-Covid Challenges in an Uncertain and Divisive World. Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Wednesday (30 November), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Appellate Division stays HC verdict that barred cheque dishonour cases

The Appellate division has stayed the High Court verdict which barred banks and financial institutions from filing cheque dishonour case for debt recovery. Read more

IGP suggests BNP hold 10 Dec rally at Suhrawardy Udyan

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun suggested the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) carry out the 10 December mass rally at Suhrawardy Udyan. In reply, BNP leaders told the IGP they will take the decision at the party standing committee meeting. Read more

Departmental action against 134 officials over Gaibandha-5 by-election irregularities: CEC

Total 134 election officials will face departmental action for the reported irregularities during the Gaibandha-5 by-polls, says Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal. Read more

YouTube removed 112,930 videos from Bangladesh between July-September this year

Online video sharing and social media platform YouTube removed 112,930 videos from Bangladesh between July-September of this year, the company said in its Transparency Report for Q3 2022. Read more

Transport strike in Rajshahi begins ahead of Saturday's BNP rally

Rajshahi Transport Owners Association started their indefinite strike in all eight districts of the division on Thursday morning (1 December). Read more

Myanmar democracy leader says 2,000 dead fighting junta, urges military aid

At least 2,000 pro-democracy fighters have been killed in Myanmar battling a military junta that seized power last year, the head of a parallel civilian government said in an interview aired on Thursday, urging allies to provide military aid. Read more

India likely to overtake Japan, Germany to become third-largest economy by 2030

India is set to become the world's third-largest economy by 2023, overtaking Japan and Germany, according to S&P Global and Morgan Stanley. Read more

Ukraine's Kherson loses power supply after Russian shelling

The recently liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson has lost its power supply after heavy shelling by Russian forces, the regional governor said on Thursday. Read more

India's G20 presidency to seek depoliticisation of global supply of food, fertilizers, medical products

The previous 17 Presidencies of the G20 delivered significant results – for ensuring macro-economic stability, rationalising international taxation, relieving debt-burden on countries, among many other outcomes. We will benefit from these achievements, and build further upon them. Read more

Former US President Clinton tests positive for Covid

Former US President Bill Clinton said in a tweet on Wednesday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and experiencing mild symptoms. Read more