Transport strike in Rajshahi begins ahead of Saturday’s BNP rally

Rajshahi Transport Owners Association started their indefinite strike in all eight districts of the division on Thursday morning (1 December).

The transport strike coincides with BNP's ninth divisional rally in Rajshahi city on Saturday (3 December).

No long-route buses have left or entered Rajshahi from the other districts of the country, including capital Dhaka, since this morning.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Safakat Manjur Biplob, president of Rajshahi Divisional Transport Owners Association, said, "We have called the strike to press home our 10-point demands.

"We had given the authorities an ultimatum to scrap the Road Transport Act 2018 and ban the movement of illegal three-wheelers and battery-driven auto-rickshaws on highways by 30 November.

"But, our demands were not met and this is why we have called for an indefinite transport strike starting from 6am today. Some 1,000 buses operate to and from Rajshahi on various routes.

"Not a single vehicle left for their designated destinations this morning. The protest will continue until our demands are realised," he added.

BNP leaders have alleged that the transport strike is a strategy of the government to create obstacles in the political party's rally.

Ruhul Quddus Talukder Dulu, an organising secretary of BNP and coordinator of the mass rally committee, said the strike was called to refrain the leaders and activists from joining the rally.

He said that the rally would be organised successfully at any cost.

However, Biplob denied such claims and said that the strike has no links with the BNP rally scheduled for next week.

Meanwhile, regular commuters were seen bearing the brunt of the transport strike the most.

Anisur Rahman had to take three-wheelers, pay double the usual fare and make multiple trips as there were no buses operating on the route.

He was on his way from Chapainawabganj to visit his ailing wife in Bogra.

"The regular fare in this route is around Tk500-600. But today I had to spend Tk1,000 because of the strike."

Another passenger, university student Mizanur Rahman, said that he has an exam in Dhaka this afternoon.

"But I was not aware of the transport strike as I was out of cellular coverage. I will have to drop a year if do not attend and pass this exam."

As part of their ongoing movement, BNP on 27 September announced a series of public rallies in 10 divisional cities to denounce the price hike of daily essentials and fuels, the death of five party men in previous police action in Bhola, Narayanganj, Munshiganj and Jashore, and to ensure the freedom of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

BNP has already arranged rallies in Chattogram, Mymensingh, Khulna, Rangpur, Barishal, Faridpur, Sylhet and Cumilla, braving various obstacles and transport strikes.

BNP will conclude the divisional rallies through a mass gathering in Dhaka city on 10 December, coinciding with International Human Rights Day.