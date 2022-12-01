BNP seeks IGP's help to resolve 'fictitious' cases against leaders

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abdullah Al-Mamun to take steps to resolve the filing of illegal and fictitious cases against the party leaders and activists by the police.

A delegation of BNP met IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Thursday with a letter signed by the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. The delegation was led by BNP Vice Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu.

The BNP's letter to the IGP said, "Recently, the number of false cases filed against political leaders and workers have reached extreme heights...Besides enforced disappearances and murder, such fictitious cases and political repression also falls under the purvey of crimes against humanity under the International Crime (tribunals) Act 1973."

According to a newspaper report, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police prepared a list with detailed information about BNP leaders and workers and its subsidiaries in each ward of Dhaka.

It is mentioned in BNP's letter that 169 false cases have been registered from last August till 26 November and about 6,723 people were named in the cases while 15,050 unidentified people were accused.

The letter further highlighted that per recent reports published across various media outlets, BNP members are the prime accused, and the plaintiffs in some of the cases did not even clarify the number of accused, nor did they witness the very incidents they were filing the cases for.

"The plaintiff in the cases are either the police or Awami League leaders and the allegations in most of the cases are exactly the same," it added.