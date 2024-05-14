A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (14 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Reserves under pressure as financial account deficit tops $9b in Jul-Mar

The deficit in the country's financial account continued to widen – crossing $9 billion in the first nine months of the current fiscal year – amid a higher outflow of greenback than inflow, intensifying pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

Hajj agencies ordered to enter flight data in Saudi e-portal promptly

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has directed Hajj agencies to enter flight data in Saudi's e-Hajj portal on time.

Visa policy, RAB sanction to be discussed during Donald Lu's visit: FM

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the US visa policy and sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) officials will be discussed during the visit of US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu.

OpenAI unveils new AI model as competition heats up

ChatGPT maker OpenAI said on Monday (13 May) it would release a new AI model called GPT-4o, capable of realistic voice conversation and able to interact across text and image, its latest move to stay ahead in a race to dominate the emerging technology.

MV Abdullah's crew arrives at Ctg Port

MV Abdullah's crew has reached the Chittagong Port with all of its 23 crew members today (14 May).