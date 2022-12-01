Departmental action against 134 officials over Gaibandha-5 by-election irregularities: CEC

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
01 December, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 04:38 pm

Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected
Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected

Total 134 election officials will face departmental action for the reported irregularities during the Gaibandha-5 by-polls, says Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal.

The officials who have been found guilty of "widespread malpractices" include – additional deputy commissioners, returning officers, presiding officers, and field-level members of law enforcement agencies.

The Election Commission (EC) chief made the disclosure while addressing the press at the Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon of Dhaka on Thursday (1 December).

However, he said that the commission did not find any complaints of irregularities against the Gaibandha DC, SP and participating candidates. 

"The EC, thus, did not recommend any steps against them," he added.

The CEC also informed that a new polling date for the Gaibandha by-election will be announced next week.

The commission suspended the by-polls on election day (12 October) following several reports of irregularities and vote rigging.

It also extended the deadline for holding any fresh election to the Gaibandha-5 parliamentary seat by three months, till 20 January 2023.

Following the death of Gaibandha-5 lawmaker and Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Fazle Rabbi Miah on 22 July 2022, it became a constitutional obligation to hold an election for the parliamentary seat by 20 October, 2022.
 

