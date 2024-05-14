Cenbank trashes reserve heist report as 'absolute fake news'

The Bangladesh Bank has rejected a report published by an Indian news outlet regarding a "new reserve heist" in Bangladesh, stating that it is "absolute fake news."

In a statement issued today (14 May), BB Executive Director and Spokesperson Md Mezbaul Haque said, "An Indian newspaper published a news regarding a new reserve heist of Bangladesh. This is for information to all that it's an absolute fake news. We have a three tier confirmation policy with the Fed [the Federal Reserve Board of the US] now and have regular reconciliation of transactions."