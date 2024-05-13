A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 05:00 pm

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 05:00 pm
Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (13 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Food inflation surges to 10.22% in April, highest in five months

Food inflation soared to 10.22% in April, hurting the poor and low-income people. Overall inflation slightly decreased to 9.74% in April from 9.87% in March, according to the data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) today.

Energy efficiency measures can save Bangladesh $460m a year in LNG imports: IEEFA report

The report found that by replacing the vast stock of ageing, inefficient generators with more efficient models already available, and harnessing the waste heat produced by generators for other applications, Bangladesh could reduce the demand for imported LNG by a massive 50.18 billion cubic feet a year, or 21%, representing an annual saving of $460 million.

PM urges KSA to extend visa approval time for Hajj pilgrims

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (13 May) called upon the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to extend the time of visa approval for hajj pilgrims so all of them could perform the holy hajj as its Ambassador Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan called on her here.

Sizzling weather to return to Dhaka, other parts of country from tomorrow

The cooler days brought by recent rains and thunderstorms appear to be over from tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to rise to 35°C in Dhaka from tomorrow (14 May), reaching its peak this week at 38 °C on Friday, according to BBC Weather.

Floods kill 41 in Indonesia's West Sumatra, 17 missing

Flash floods and mudslides in Indonesia's West Sumatra province killed at least 41 people this weekend while the search for 17 missing people is still ongoing, authorities said on Monday.  

