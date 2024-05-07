A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
07 May, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 06:10 pm

Related News

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
07 May, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 06:10 pm
A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (7 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

PM urges IOM to raise more funds for Rohingyas

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to raise more funds from newer sources to assist the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh, as its Director General (DG) Amy Pope paid her a courtesy call today.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Country's GDP growth a Boeing running with a single engine: Debapriya

Bangladesh's economy has been carrying on with four major deficits with the country's GDP growth seems to be like a Boeing running with a single engine, Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said today.

Bangladesh remains 6th largest migrants' origin country, 8th in remittance received: IOM report

Bangladesh's position remained unchanged as the country ranked sixth in the list of top 20 countries of origin for international migrants, and was the eighth largest remittance receiving country, according to the latest World Migration Report 2024 launched today in Dhaka.

Dhaka, all other divisions brace for rainfall

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted rain or thundershowers in all eight divisions in the next 24 hours, commencing 9am today.

Upazila polls: 418 BGB platoons deployed across country

A total of 418 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order as the first phase of the 6th Upazila Parishad elections is set for tomorrow (8 May).

Gaza ceasefire uncertain, Israel vows to continue Rafah operation

Palestinian fighter group Hamas on Monday agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal from mediators, but Israel said the terms did not meet its demands and pressed ahead with strikes in Rafah while planning to continue negotiations on a deal.

Top News

Daily brief

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

3h | Habitat
In the last few decades, the haphazard construction of concrete buildings has destroyed the skyline of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How energy efficient are Dhaka’s buildings?

4h | Habitat
Four models of the Mercedes EQ series- EQS 450+ sedan, he EQE 450 4MATIC SUV, The EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 53 AMG 4MATIC SUV- were unveiled during the event. Photo: Arfin Kazi

From Classic Elegance to Modern Marvels: Inside 'The Benz Experience'

8h | Wheels
In Apon Ahsan&#039;s opinion, our jingle industry is as strong as before. However, there&#039;s a lack of creative freedom. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What happened to those catchy jingles of the yesteryears?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt

Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt

1h | Videos
Israel-Palestine War: Both Countries' Economies Are Damaged

Israel-Palestine War: Both Countries' Economies Are Damaged

3h | Videos
Putin orders nuclear weapons drills on Ukraine border

Putin orders nuclear weapons drills on Ukraine border

3h | Videos
Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

21h | Videos