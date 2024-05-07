A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (7 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

PM urges IOM to raise more funds for Rohingyas

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to raise more funds from newer sources to assist the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh, as its Director General (DG) Amy Pope paid her a courtesy call today.

Country's GDP growth a Boeing running with a single engine: Debapriya

Bangladesh's economy has been carrying on with four major deficits with the country's GDP growth seems to be like a Boeing running with a single engine, Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said today.

Bangladesh remains 6th largest migrants' origin country, 8th in remittance received: IOM report

Bangladesh's position remained unchanged as the country ranked sixth in the list of top 20 countries of origin for international migrants, and was the eighth largest remittance receiving country, according to the latest World Migration Report 2024 launched today in Dhaka.

Dhaka, all other divisions brace for rainfall

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted rain or thundershowers in all eight divisions in the next 24 hours, commencing 9am today.

Upazila polls: 418 BGB platoons deployed across country

A total of 418 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order as the first phase of the 6th Upazila Parishad elections is set for tomorrow (8 May).

Gaza ceasefire uncertain, Israel vows to continue Rafah operation

Palestinian fighter group Hamas on Monday agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal from mediators, but Israel said the terms did not meet its demands and pressed ahead with strikes in Rafah while planning to continue negotiations on a deal.