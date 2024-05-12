A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (12 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

SSC 2024: Girls once again outperform boys in pass rate, GPA-5

Results for the 2024 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations are out, and just like last year, girls have outperformed boys in both the pass rate and the number of GPA-5.

Curriculum being changed so students don't only learn through memorisation: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (12 May) said her government is bringing changes to the curriculum and the method of education mainly to cut dependency on learning through memorisation to flourish talents and creativity of the students.

To relieve taxpayers of hassles, NBR plans to cut field officials' power

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is planning to significantly curtail the power of field-level tax officials to assess return files to relieve taxpayers from hassle, and encourage them to file income tax returns through self-assessment, according to sources within the NBR.

BMD predicts rain for Dhaka, 6 other divisions over 24 hours

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecasts rain or thundershowers for Dhaka, Rangpur, and five other divisions starting from 9am today (12 May), and continuing over the next 24 hours.

Biden says Gaza ceasefire possible 'tomorrow' if Hamas frees hostages

US President Joe Biden said Saturday that a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war was possible as soon as "tomorrow" if the fighter group released its hostages.