EU apparel imports from Bangladesh see the highest growth

RMG

TBS Report
01 December, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 07:33 pm

Related News

EU apparel imports from Bangladesh see the highest growth

TBS Report
01 December, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 07:33 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Mumit M
Representational Image. Photo: Mumit M

The European Union's apparel import from Bangladesh has increased by 45.26% during the first eight months of 2022 compared to the same period last year.

This is the highest growth for a single country among all the apparel making countries, according to the data published by European statistics organisation EUROSTAT. 

The world's largest trading block imported $15.37 billion worth of clothing from Bangladesh from January to August, against an import worth $67.18 billion from the remaining apparel producing nations.  

Bangladesh remained the 2nd largest apparel import source for Europe with 22.89% share of EU's total apparel import.  

China, being the top apparel import source for the EU and having 28.06 % share, registered 26.59% year-on-year growth.  

EU's apparel imports from China reached $18.85billion in January-August 2022. 

Turkey is the third largest source for the EU and posted 20.38% growth during the same period. 

At the same time, the EU imported $3.56 billion worth apparel from India with a growth of 28.85% compared to the previous year. 

Other top countries having high growth were Cambodia 42.21%, Pakistan 31.34%, and Indonesia 35.41%.

Economy / Top News

apparel import / Apparel exports / European Union (EU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

8h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

AIUB is committed to provide an enriching undergraduate and graduate experience: VC Dr Carmen Z. Lamagna

8h | Panorama
On one side of the cafe is a super shop where a customer can find all things affordable. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Honest Cafe: Where the customers also share the profit

10h | Panorama
The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

20h | Videos
Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

21h | Videos
Bhediya movie review

Bhediya movie review

21h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending