EU apparel imports from Bangladesh see the highest growth

The European Union's apparel import from Bangladesh has increased by 45.26% during the first eight months of 2022 compared to the same period last year.

This is the highest growth for a single country among all the apparel making countries, according to the data published by European statistics organisation EUROSTAT.

The world's largest trading block imported $15.37 billion worth of clothing from Bangladesh from January to August, against an import worth $67.18 billion from the remaining apparel producing nations.

Bangladesh remained the 2nd largest apparel import source for Europe with 22.89% share of EU's total apparel import.

China, being the top apparel import source for the EU and having 28.06 % share, registered 26.59% year-on-year growth.

EU's apparel imports from China reached $18.85billion in January-August 2022.

Turkey is the third largest source for the EU and posted 20.38% growth during the same period.

At the same time, the EU imported $3.56 billion worth apparel from India with a growth of 28.85% compared to the previous year.

Other top countries having high growth were Cambodia 42.21%, Pakistan 31.34%, and Indonesia 35.41%.