YouTube removed 112,930 videos from Bangladesh between July-September this year

ICT

TBS Report
01 December, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 03:06 pm

Related News

YouTube removed 112,930 videos from Bangladesh between July-September this year

More than 5,820,978 videos and 5.8 million channels were removed globally during the same period

TBS Report
01 December, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 03:06 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Online video sharing and social media platform YouTube removed 112,930 videos from Bangladesh between July-September of this year, the company said in its Transparency Report for Q3 2022.

More than 5,820,978 videos and 5.8 million channels were removed globally during the same period. 67.9% of those videos were removed before getting more than 10 views for violating Community Guidelines.

"A YouTube channel is terminated if it accrues three Community Guidelines strikes in 90 days, has a single case of severe abuse (such as predatory behavior), or is determined to be wholly dedicated to violating our guidelines (as is often the case with spam accounts). When a channel is terminated, all of its videos are removed," the company said. 

With more than 1.7 million videos removed from YouTube, India ranked first on the list. Bangladesh stood at 8th sport. 

YouTube deleted over 737 million comments, the vast majority of which were spam. 

The Online video sharing and social media platform's Community Guidelines are enforced consistently across the globe, regardless of where the content is uploaded, the company said. 

"YouTube's Community Guidelines are enforced consistently across the globe, regardless of where the content is uploaded. When content is removed for violating our guidelines, it is removed globally," it added. 

 

Bangladesh / Tech / Top News

Youtube

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

3h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

AIUB is committed to provide an enriching undergraduate and graduate experience: VC Dr Carmen Z. Lamagna

4h | Panorama
On one side of the cafe is a super shop where a customer can find all things affordable. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Honest Cafe: Where the customers also share the profit

6h | Panorama
The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

15h | Videos
Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

16h | Videos
Bhediya movie review

Bhediya movie review

16h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending