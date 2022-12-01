YouTube removed 112,930 videos from Bangladesh between July-September this year

Online video sharing and social media platform YouTube removed 112,930 videos from Bangladesh between July-September of this year, the company said in its Transparency Report for Q3 2022.

More than 5,820,978 videos and 5.8 million channels were removed globally during the same period. 67.9% of those videos were removed before getting more than 10 views for violating Community Guidelines.

"A YouTube channel is terminated if it accrues three Community Guidelines strikes in 90 days, has a single case of severe abuse (such as predatory behavior), or is determined to be wholly dedicated to violating our guidelines (as is often the case with spam accounts). When a channel is terminated, all of its videos are removed," the company said.

With more than 1.7 million videos removed from YouTube, India ranked first on the list. Bangladesh stood at 8th sport.

YouTube deleted over 737 million comments, the vast majority of which were spam.

"YouTube's Community Guidelines are enforced consistently across the globe, regardless of where the content is uploaded. When content is removed for violating our guidelines, it is removed globally," it added.