Uninterrupted power supply to be ensured through improvement in distribution: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said that the uninterrupted power supply will continue through strengthening the distribution network.

"Underground cable network with optical fiber will ensure reliable power supply through dual sources," he said while visiting the sites of six ongoing projects in Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) on Thursday.

He also said that installations of underground cables, substations and a central SCADA system will strengthen the power distribution network.

DPDC Managing Director Engineer Bikash Dewan was present on the occasion.

The DPDC has been implementing a project titled: "Extension and Strengthening of Power Distribution System under the DPDC".

The DPDC said that under the project some new 14 substations of 132/33 kV capacity and 26 substations of 33/11 kV capacity will be installed while capacity of some 8 existing substations of 132/33 kV and 4 substations of 33/11 kV will be enhanced.

Considering the scarcity of land in Dhaka city, some modern and high capacity 35/50 MVA of 33/11 kV power transformers are being installed by the DPDC.

This is the first time this type of power transformer is being installed in Bangladesh by DPDC.

Under the project, some 20km of existing overhead distribution lines in Dhanmondi area will be converted into underground cable networks.

As a result, Dhanmondi area will be free form overhead cables and the power distribution will be uninterrupted.

Under the DPDC project, overhead transmission lines and towers in Hatirjheel area will be removed and underground cables will be installed, which will greatly enhance the aesthetic beauty of the area.

Besides, a state-of-the-art mechanised wire house is being constructed at Tongi with an open hangar attached. This will be the first such wire house in the power sector in Bangladesh.