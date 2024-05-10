A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Friday (10 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Cooperatives can boost agri production: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (10 May) stressed the need for cooperatives in every area throughout the country in order to boost agricultural production, alleviate poverty and create scope for micro-savings.

DMP permits BNP to hold rally today on 19 conditions, AL tomorrow on 18 conditions

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police has given permission to the BNP to hold a peaceful rally in front of its Nayapaltan headquarters late Thursday (9 May).

Netanyahu says Israel can 'stand alone' if US halts arms shipments

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a US threat to withhold some arms would not prevent Israel from continuing its offensive in Gaza, indicating it might proceed with an invasion of the packed city of Rafah against the wishes of its closest ally.

Mango hits Satkhira markets, price double that of last year

Freshly harvested mangoes have started hitting the markets in Satkhira.

Boro Bazar, one of the largest mango markets in the district, was seen abound with many mango varieties, including Golapkhas, Sarikhas, Gopalbhog, Bombay, and other local breeds today (10 May).

Nevertheless, the price has doubled compared to last year due to lower yields, said traders.

Spain, Ireland to recognise Palestinian state on 21 May, says EU's Borrell

Spain, Ireland and other European Union member countries plan to recognise a Palestinian state on 21 May, the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said late on Thursday ahead of an expected UN vote on Friday on a Palestinian bid to become a full member.