A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Sunday (5 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Bangladeshi citizens aspire most for decent employment, education, social protection: Survey

Decent employment is the top aspiration for Bangladeshi people, a survey by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) revealed today (5 May). Unveiling a report titled "New Government, National Budget and Citizen's Aspirations" in collaboration with the Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh, the CPD at a press briefing also urged for the government to allocate more funds for social protection, education and health in the next budget.

Armed forces earn people's trust by standing beside them in crises: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the armed forces of the country have attained people's trust and confidence by standing beside them during their bad times.

Experts call for more midwives at health centres as 85% demand unmet

Taraganj Upazila Health Complex in Rangpur sees 20-25 normal deliveries every month, with 2-4 critical caesareans but zero maternal deaths, a significant improvement from just 2-3 normal deliveries six years ago. Three midwives are driving this increase at the health facility.

Israel pounds Gaza as Cairo peace talks with Hamas continue

Hamas leaders held a second day of truce talks with Egyptian and Qatari mediators on Sunday, with no apparent progress reported as the Islamist group maintained its demand that any agreement must end the war in Gaza, Palestinian officials said.

Met office forecasts scattered rain in Dhaka, 6 other divisions

Bangladesh Meteorological Department today (5 May) predicted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind in seven divisions including Dhaka.