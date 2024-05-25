A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
25 May, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 05:01 pm

TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (25 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Temple to be built in Nepal on behalf of Bangladesh at Buddha's birthplace: PM 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (25 May) said Nepal will build a temple on behalf of Bangladesh at the birthplace of Lord Gautam Buddha.

Depression over bay likely to turn into 'severe cyclonic storm' by tonight

The depression over the central Bay of Bengal may intensify into a cyclonic storm by this afternoon (25 May) and a 'severe cyclonic storm' by night, according to meteorologists.

MP Azim murder: DB team to leave for India within 24 hours

A team of Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is set to leave for Kolkata within 24 hours as part of the ongoing investigation into the MP Anwarul Azim Anar murder case as well as to help recover his body.

Nationwide low gas pressure likely due to inclement weather

Gas users across the country may face low pressure due to supply disruptions, as the flow of imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the transmission line is being hampered by hostile weather.

Italy pledges additional 35 million euros of aid for Palestinians

Italy will resume funding for the United Nations' Palestinian relief organisation UNRWA as part of a 35 million euro ($38 million) aid package, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Saturday.

