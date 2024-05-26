Cyclone Remal: Mongla, Payra to hoist great danger signal 10, Chattogram 9

TBS Report
26 May, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 10:13 am

The Met Office has advised hoisting great danger signal 10 for Mongla and Payra ports as well as nine coastal districts as cyclonic storm Remal may strike Bangladesh this afternoon (26 May).

The districts under great danger signal 10 are Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Jhalokathi, Barguna, Barishal, Bhola and Patuakhali.

The maritime port of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar have been advised to hoist great danger signal 9, according to a special bulletin of the Met office.

As of 6am today, Cyclone Remal was located 400 kilometres southwest of Chattogram port, 300 kilometres southwest of Cox's Bazar, 330 kilometres south of Mongla, and 295 kilometres south of Payra, according to the special bulletin. 

It may continue to move further north and intensify.

The sustained maximum wind speed within 54 kilometres of the cyclone centre is 64 kilometres per hour, increasing to gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour. 

The sea near the cyclone centre is extremely rough.

Due to the impact of Cyclone Remal, coastal districts such as Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Jhalokathi, Barguna, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Cumilla, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, and nearby islands and low-lying areas may experience eight to twelve feet higher tidal surge than the usual, leading to flooding, said the special bulletin signed by Meteorologist Md Hafizur Rahman.

The bulletin also said heavy rain could occur in the entire country under the influence of Cyclone Remal.

