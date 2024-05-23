A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (23 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Mastermind Shahin had been plotting to kill MP Azim for 3 months: DB chief

Akhtaruzzaman Shahin, the alleged mastermind in the murder of MP Anwarul Azim Anar, had been plotting for three months to kill MP Anwarul Azim Anar, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police Chief Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid.

Stocks continue to fall for eight straight days, market cap dropped Tk58,000cr

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) plummeted by 58 points on Thursday, extending the downfall for eight straight days.

RAB arrests 3 from East Badda with 65 crude bombs

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested three individuals with 65 crude bombs during a raid in the capital's East Badda area last night.

Dr Yunus' bail extended till 4 July

A labour court has extended the bail of Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus and three other top officials of Grameen Telecom in a case filed over labour law violations.

First aid from US pier in Gaza has reached starving Palestinians, the UN says

The UN World Food Program said Wednesday that it has handed out in Gaza in recent days a "limited number" of high-energy biscuits that arrived from a US-built pier, the first aid from the new humanitarian sea route to get into the hands of Palestinians in grave need.