A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
23 May, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 05:02 pm

Related News

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
23 May, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 05:02 pm
TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (23 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Mastermind Shahin had been plotting to kill MP Azim for 3 months: DB chief

Akhtaruzzaman Shahin, the alleged mastermind in the murder of MP Anwarul Azim Anar, had been plotting for three months to kill MP Anwarul Azim Anar, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police Chief Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Stocks continue to fall for eight straight days, market cap dropped Tk58,000cr

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) plummeted by 58 points on Thursday, extending the downfall for eight straight days.

RAB arrests 3 from East Badda with 65 crude bombs

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested three individuals with 65 crude bombs during a raid in the capital's East Badda area last night.

Dr Yunus' bail extended till 4 July

A labour court has extended the bail of Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus and three other top officials of Grameen Telecom in a case filed over labour law violations.

First aid from US pier in Gaza has reached starving Palestinians, the UN says

The UN World Food Program said Wednesday that it has handed out in Gaza in recent days a "limited number" of high-energy biscuits that arrived from a US-built pier, the first aid from the new humanitarian sea route to get into the hands of Palestinians in grave need.

Top News

Daily brief / Events

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

2h | Earth
Lauti, a local canal that flows down to Khiru River, has pitch-black water with an oozing, horrid odour from the liquid waste of local factories. Photo: Mehedi Hasan.

How Bhaluka factories are damaging rivers - from Khiru to Shitalakshya

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

1d | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Owner arrested; LPL terminated contract with Dambulla Thunders

54m | Videos
The people of Jhenaidah are waiting for the mystery to be revealed about MP Anar Murder

The people of Jhenaidah are waiting for the mystery to be revealed about MP Anar Murder

1h | Videos
How Mojtaba came to the center of discussion

How Mojtaba came to the center of discussion

2h | Videos
Travel and Tourism Development Index 2024: Bangladesh ranks last in Asia-Pacific

Travel and Tourism Development Index 2024: Bangladesh ranks last in Asia-Pacific

4h | Videos