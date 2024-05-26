DSEX falls below 5,300 points for first time in 37 months

Investor selling spree continues for the ninth consecutive session, causing the benchmark index DSEX to fall below the 5,300 mark for the first time in 37 months.

The Dhaka Stock Exchange prime index reported a drop of 42 points within the first half hour today (26 May).

By 10:30am, the DSEX stood at 5,269 points, with the previous lowest being 5,258 points on 13 April, 2021.

Among the traded stocks during the corresponding period, 48 scrips advanced, 246 declined and 45 remained unchanged.